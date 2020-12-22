Farmers' Protests LIVE: The farmer leaders are expected to meet today to discuss the next plan of action amid efforts by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring MSP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmer leaders on Monday said they are always ready for dialogue as long as the government is offering a "concrete solution", but claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government, in its letter, mentioned that it wants to hold talks over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws. The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled. In the letter to 40 union leaders, the govt on Sunday asked them to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks.

The farmer leaders are expected to meet today to discuss the next plan of action amid efforts by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price. The opposition too stepped up the pressure with the Shiromani Akali Dal demanding an emergency Parliament session to annul the new laws, while the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala has decided to convene a special session on Wednesday to pass a resolution against the Acts. Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Maharashtra on Monday left for Delhi from Nashik to join the ongoing agitation by cultivators seeking the repeal of three agri laws passed by the Centre.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the BIG Story:

10:00 am: We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. Govt will come to us: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union

9:45 am: Delhi: Protesting farmers comfort themselves by lighting bonfire as cold weather conditions continue in the national capital. Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws enters 27th day at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

9:25 am: Thousands of farmers from Maharashtra on Monday left for Delhi from Nashik to join the ongoing agitation by cultivators seeking the repeal of three agri laws passed by the Centre. The farmers, who started off in private vehicles, were led by leaders of the Kisan Sabha. Before proceeding to Delhi in the afternoon, the farmers burnt effigies of Central leaders. A Kisan Sabha leader said farmers from 21 districts in Maharashtra are on their way to Delhi.

9:15 am: Farmers protesting against agriculture laws on Jaipur-Delhi highway in Alwar's Shahjahapur on Monday accused the Centre of not looking into their demands despite a threat to their livelihood.

9:00 am: Farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws on Monday started a hunger strike and briefly blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad road. A group of 10 farmers initiated a hunger strike against the farm laws. They will be replaced by another group on Tuesday.

8:45 am: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday accused the Centre of the bid to “defame” agitating farmers by raising the “bogey of talks” to create an impression that it is reasonable and farmers are wrong.

8:30 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union demanded a new law for punishing those who buy farmers' crops at rates below the minimum support price. The BKU (Lok Shakti) raised the new demand over and above the farmers' existing demand to repeal the three recent farm laws of the Centre.

Posted By: Talib Khan