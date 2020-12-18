Farmers' Protest LIVE: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter to the protesting farmers saying "misunderstanding has been created among some farmer unions" and "white lies" are being spread on MSP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter to the protesting farmers saying "misunderstanding has been created among some farmer unions" and "white lies" are being spread on minimum support price. In his eight-page letter, Tomar said he comes from a family of farmers and knows the finer points and challenges of farming. He said the government "will never stop" minimum support price mechanism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the farmers to read the letter by Tomar and said, "I request all the farmers to read it. The countrymen are also urged that they should extend it to as many people as possible."

Meanwhile, the farmer unions continued their protest against the new agri laws for 23rd day on Friday braving the chilling weather conditions in the national capital. Another group of farmers reached Noida on Thursday and attempted to move to Delhi to join the bigger stir against the new agri laws but was prohibited by police deployed in a large number near the Chilla border. Scores of members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ambavat) faction was stopped near Mahamaya flyover on the Noida-Delhi Link Road, with the development obstructing traffic movement on the key route, according to police officials.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

10:30 am: Singhu border: Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day today. "PM should talk to the farmers & take back the farm laws. We will not give up our fight against these laws," says Dayal Singh, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab

10:10 am: The central government said that those protesting against the farm laws are anti-nationals. We condemn it. We stand in support of the farmers: DMK President MK Stalin in Chennai.

10:00 am: Delhi: Protesting farmers at Singhu border say they're making more tent arrangements to face cold weather conditions. "We're preparing ourselves for a longer stay as our fight against black laws will continue. It's getting colder, so we're putting more tents," says a protester.

9:45 am: Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation that resulted in the blockades in different borders of the national capital, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)- Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) raised concern over the economical condition of the Industries.

9:30 am: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are observing a one-day fast in Chennai in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws on Friday.

9:15 am: Prime Minister appreciated Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for "attempting to have a polite dialogue" with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it.

9:00 am: Amid protests on Delhi borders against new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written an open letter to farmers, saying "misunderstanding has been created among some farmer unions" and "white lies" are being spread on minimum support price.

Posted By: Talib Khan