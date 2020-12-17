Farmers' Protest LIVE: Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that while there is a protest against reforms going on in Delhi, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Braving the cold weather, thousands of farmers continue to protest for the 22nd consecutive day on Thursday at the Delhi border areas against the Centre's three new farm laws even as the BJP-led government continue its efforts to persuade farmers on the issue of agricultural reforms. Five rounds of talks have been held till now, besides a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah, between the farmers and the government, however, all of them ended inconclusively. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that while there is a protest against reforms going on in Delhi, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will resume the hearing on the batch of pleas seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the protesting farmers at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws. Earlier on Wednesday, the top court observed that the farmers' issue will soon become a "national issue" and stated that it intends to form a committee having representatives of farmers unions across India, government and other stakeholders to resolve the deadlock. The SC also allowed the impleadment of eight farmer unions as respondents in the petitions.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

11:00 am: A protesting farmer near the Tikri border reportedly died earlier in the morning today allegedly due to the freezing cold weather in the national capital. The man is reportedly a father of three children aged 10, 12 and 14.

10:20 am: We've not received any notice from SC. When we get a notice, all farmers' unions will hold a discussion&take a decision: MS Rai, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Doaba. SC has allowed impleadment of 8 farmer unions as respondents in petitions seeking removal of protestors from Delhi borders

10:00 am: Also Read | Farmers' Protest: 65-year-old protester allegedly commits suicide at Singhu Border, leaves suicide note

9:45 am: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined senior leaders of Punjab from BJP unit to interact with farmers over video conference and discussed their concerns over the three farm laws.

9:30 am: A large number of farmers have expressed support for the farm bills, while a protest is ongoing against the reforms, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. "While there is a protest against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it," said Tomar.

9:15 am: A day after the Supreme Court stated that it intends to form a committee having representatives of farmers unions across India, government and other stakeholders to resolve the deadlock, the top court will resume hearing on Thursday on the batch of pleas seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the protesting farmers at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

9:00 am: As the farmers continue their agitation against the farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border, a 'tent city' has been set up at a petrol pump to provide accommodation to the protesters as they battle harsh winter.

Posted By: Talib Khan