New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The massive agitation by farmers against Centre's three new farm laws entered its 21st day on Wednesday with farmers hardening their stance on their demands. Leaders of agitating farmers asserted they will "make" the Centre repeal the three new agri laws even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse them and accused the opposition of shooting off farmers' shoulders. "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it. The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," a Kisan Union leader said.

The farmers had on Tuesday warned to again block the Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida today that had re-opened for the last few days. The leaders added that on December 20, there will be tribute meetings in villages across the country for farmers who've lost their lives during the agitation. As leaders of multiple farmer unions leaders sought to ratchet up pressure on the Centre declaring their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre is willing to continue its talks with "genuine farm unions" to find a solution with an open mind.

10:00 am: As the ongoing farmers' protest against new farm laws continues, the Supreme Court will hear a plea today seeking immediate removal of protesting farmers who have blocked several border points of Delhi by sitting for agitation on the roads.

9:45 am: As a standoff continue between the government and groups of protesting farmers over three new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Acts have been welcomed in various states across the country but the Centre is willing to continue its talks with "genuine farm unions" to find a solution with an open mind.

9:30 am: The protesting farmers at Singhu Border have announced that they will pay homage to 20 farmers who have died since the agitation began on December 20.

9:15 am: Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders said they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what.

9:00 am: The Railways has incurred a loss of about Rs 2,000-2,400 crores due to the ongoing farmers' protest, a senior official said.

Posted By: Talib Khan