New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The massive agitation by thousands of farmers from various states of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, intensified further as it continues for the 20th consecutive day amid the chilling winter season and the coronavirus pandemic. The farmers, on Monday, observed a day-long fast against the new farm laws and demanded complete rollback of the new legislation. However, the government stuck to position and said that they are ready for another round of talks and is also agreeing on giving written assurance to farmers on the MSP.

As leaders of 32 unions went on a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm at the Singhu border, ground zero of the snowballing protests, hundreds blocked highways from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan leading to Delhi and thousands more dug in their heels at the various protest sites. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police were "torturing" farmers by seizing their tractor trolleys to stop them from joining protests against the Centre's new agri laws. He threatened to block the Ghazipur border if the farmers from the two states were not allowed to join the agitation.

11:20 am: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also a farmer. At what rate was his farm produce sold, was it sold at MSP? Did he suffer loss or earned profit?... The government should visit villages and hold meetings: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border

11:00 am: I have information that Adani & Ambani groups registered 53 new agro-based companies in the last few months. We'll continue our protest till the farmers are not heard: JS Gill, Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib, Punjab, protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of farmers

10:45 am: The three farm laws are set to benefit businessmen, not farmers: Rampal Jat, Kisan Mahapanchayat, at Jaisinghpur-Khera border

10:30 am: Delhi: Protesting farmers at Singhu border say there's lack of cleanliness at site. "Administration is totally at fault for not providing water in washrooms here. We'll die of diseases but we won't leave till our demands are met," says Bhaag Singh, a farmer from Sangrur, Punjab.

10:00 am: Rajasthan: Farmers sit-in protest at Jaisinghpur-Khera border (Rajasthan-Haryana) continues for the third day today

9:25 am: Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continues for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi

9:10 am: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government was ready to accept all good suggestions given by the protesting farmers, adding that the government was working in the interest of farmers.

9:00 am: Farmers' protest at Tikri border continues for the 20th day. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday said that discussions should be held clause by clause.

8:45 am: The war of words between the two leaders began after Singh, addressing a press conference at Chandigarh on Sunday, described as "theatrics" Kejriwal's announcement earlier during that day that he will observe a one-day fast on Monday in support of the protesting farmers. Responding to Singh's comments, Kejriwal accused him of having "done a deal with the Centre to save your son from ED (Enforcement Directorate).

8:30 am: Farmers who were on a day-long hunger strike at the Singhu border as part of their protest against Centre's farm laws broke their fast on Monday evening and said they are not Aatankwadi (terrorists) but Hakwadi (fighting for rights).

8:00 am: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that UP and Uttarakhand police were "torturing" farmers by seizing their tractor trolleys to stop them from joining protests against the Centre's new agri laws. He threatened to block the Ghazipur border if the farmers from the two states were not allowed to join the agitation.

Posted By: Talib Khan