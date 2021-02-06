LIVE Farmers' Protest: However, the farmers will not be blocking roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the nationwide 'chakka jam' today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation here on Saturday, amid 'chakka jaam' call by the protesting farmers' representatives. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said. Meanwhile, security across Delhi tightened on Saturday with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed 'chakka jam' by farmer unions.

Heavy deployment of police personnel seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'Chakka Jaam.' Police along with the barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area deployed. The area has been blockaded as a peremptory counter-measure to thwart the calls. Barbed wires placed over police barricades seen in Delhi's ITO area.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the BIG Story:

10:55 am: Govt. of India has a misunderstanding that only Punjab is agitating. The entire country is protesting, farmers from all states are sitting at protest sites. If they still want to turn a blind eye claiming only Punjab is protesting, then one can't do anything: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD

10:40 am: Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat closed: DMRC

10:30 am: Entry/exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are also closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

10:25 am: Entry/exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

10:10 am: It's CM Amarinder Singh's responsibility to go to Delhi & ensure that cases registered against innocent youths of Punjab are withdrawn. They've been imprisoned without any FIR. It's Punjab govt's responsibility to help them, what're they doing?: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD

9:45 am: Watch

#WATCH I Delhi: Drone cameras deployed in the national capital to monitor the situation in the wake of 'Chakka Jaam' call by farmers; visuals from Tikri border. pic.twitter.com/fQNfd0CNN3 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

9:15 am: Security tightened in Delhi-NCR in view of 'Chakka Jaam' call by farmers; visuals from Loni border (Ghaziabad) where drone is being used to monitor the situation. Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary & Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR, as per Delhi Police

8:45 am: Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary & Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry & exit, in view of any disturbance: Delhi Police

8:30 am: To assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order situation amid 'Chakka Jaam' call by farmers, Paramilitary Forces have been deployed at various parts of Delhi-NCR including borders.

8:15 am: We call on authorities & protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to Human Rights for all:UN Human Rights

8:00 am: Delhi: Extensive barricading measures undertaken at Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed, as a preemptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jaam' calls by farmer unions protesting farm laws. Visuals from the Delhi side of the border

7:45 am: Delhi: Heavy deployment of police personnel at the Red Fort as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from calls for 'Chakka Jaam' by farmer unions protesting the farm laws

7:30 am: New Delhi: Security personnel deployed along with barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area. The area has been blockaded as a preemptory counter-measure to thwart 'Chakka Jaam' calls announced by farmer unions which are protesting the new farm law

7:15 am: Delhi: Security tightened, in the light of 'Chakka Jaam' appeals by farmer unions protesting the farm laws. Visuals from the ITO area with barbed wires placed over police barricades

7:00 am: Protesters demonstrating against the farm laws continue their agitation at the Ghazipur(Delhi-UP) border.

The protesting farmers announced a chakka jam today across the country in a peaceful way to mark their protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues. However, there will no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday, but added that farmers in these two states can be called to the national capital any time and that they have been kept on standby.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan