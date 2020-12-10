Farmers' Protest LIVE: The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The agitation by the farmer unions from different parts of the country continued for the 15th consecutive day on Thursday with thousands of farmers staying put at several Delhi borders blocking the roads. In another attempt to end the agitation, the government yesterday sent a written proposal of amendments in the new agri laws and a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system, however, farmer leaders rejected the offer saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14. The Shiromani Akali Dal alleged that the Centre packaged "old wine in a new bottle" and said the farmers have rightly rejected the proposal.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue. Meanwhile, the Opposition, which has been supporting the farmers' stir and had backed Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh', approached President Ram Nath Kovind. A five-member delegation that included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the president seeking repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital for the last 14 days.

12:10 pm: Last time he made such a statement, we had gheraoed his house. Now, the situation is such that we'll have to enter his house & beat him up: Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu on Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's statement 'China, Pak behind farmer's protest'

11:55 am: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will make an appeal to the farmers to end their agitation and work with the government, today. He will also brief the media: Sources

11:50 am: This is an insult to the Indian farmers. The farmers are led by their own interests and do not bother about any other forces: Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha on Union minister Raosaheb Danve's statement 'China, Pak behind farmer's protest'

11:40 am: Punjab: Priests of Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) offer ardas (prayer) for the protesting farmers in Amritsar

11:30 am: Samajwadi Party leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav attacked the government for its arbitrary decision. In a tweet the SP leader said that the farmers' protest is a movement to restore the democratic value of the country. He added that the people is the country are joining the agitation to 'protect the democracy' in India.

11:15 am: According to the union leaders, a new ‘Delhi Chalo' (March to Delhi) call is being given to all farmers in north India for December 14, while those in the south will be asked to protest at district headquarters. They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12.

11:00 am: The farmer union leaders rejected Centre's proposal to make some amendments in the new farm laws and give written assurance to the farmers that the MSP will not be touched.

10:15 am: Farmers' protest against Farm Laws enters 15th day at Singhu border "The govt intends to weaken the farmers' movement but many more farmers are coming to Delhi to join the movement. We appeal to the people of Delhi to support us," says Bharatiya Kisan Union's Manjeet Singh

9:45 am: The Shiromani Akali Dal alleged that the Centre packaged "old wine in a new bottle" and said the farmers have rightly rejected the proposal.

9:20 am: Delhi: Farmers protest against Centre's farm laws enters 15th day at Tikri border with Haryana

9:00 am: Punjab: Family in Sri Muktsar Sahib didn't accept gifts at a wedding ceremony & instead placed donation box asking guests to donate money to farmers protesting against new farm laws at borders of Delhi. "This is our struggle & we all must fight it together," says the groom

Posted By: Talib Khan