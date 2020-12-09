Farmers' Protest: Farmer leaders said that the meeting with the Centre, which was scheduled to take place today, stood cancelled and they will get a proposal from the government on which they will deliberate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With farmers firm on their demand about the repealing of the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre in the last monsoon session of Parliament, their protest entered the 14th day on Wednesday with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at borders. Earlier on Tuesday, leaders of farmer unions held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at Shah's residence, over their demands regarding the three agricultural laws that were passed earlier in September.

After the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah had told the media that the meeting with the Centre, which was scheduled to take place today, stood cancelled and they will get a proposal from the government on which they will deliberate. He also said that from the last five days farmers and the Centre are discussing the same issues, and added that the government is not ready to take back the farm laws. Mollah said that the farmer unions will meet at 12 noon on Wednesday.

12:30 pm: People rejected them, farmers pushed them away. They should apologise to the farmers, they are accountable to the poor state of farmers. People who have been rejected from everwhere are pretending to be the well-wishers of farmers. People have recognised their hypocrisy: MP CM

12:20 pm: Farmers are standing with the PM. I thank the farmers of MP who made the Bandh ineffective. Our govt is that of the farmers & poor, we will leave no stone unturned for farmers' welfare: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

12:10 pm: Farmers are our God & doubling their income is the biggest resolution of PM Modi. #FarmLaws are a revolutionary step towards that. But political leaders who did nothing for farmers during their rule, who made the farmers bankrupt, are going to the President in their name: MP CM

12:00 pm: Yes, what can the President do in this matter?: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on his tweet on Opposition's meeting with President Kovind scheduled for today.

11:45 am: Modi ji should leave his stubbornness. It is a matter of farmers, such stubbornness is not right for anyone. All three laws should be repealed. Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed, that will find a solution after talking to farmers: Digvijaya Singh, Congress

11:20 am: If the writing is on the amendment, our position is very clear. If it's on repeal of the Bill, only then can we take note of it & consider. That meeting (today's meeting with Centre) is cancelled. If letter comes & we consider it positive, meeting can be held tomorrow: Hannan Mollah

11:10 am: They (Government) said they will send something in writing today. We have told them that if it's in writing, we'll look into it. We have our meeting at 12 pm today. A broader committee will discuss it: Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha.

11:00 am: Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kisan Unions yesterday about amendments. Govt will today give a written proposal to Kisan Unions & they'll think over it. Whatever will be in the interest of country & farmers, is being considered by all: Som Parkash, MoS, Commerce & Industry

10:30 am: A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker Gursharan Singh says, "We have started this to encourage more and more people of Punjab to join the agitation and further strengthen it. We are doing this with the help of the local youth and our NRI friends."

10:10 am: Punjab: Workers of Shiromani Akali Dal are providing free diesel at a petrol pump at Delhi-Amritsar national highway today, to farmers heading to Delhi to join the agitation against Central Government's Farm Laws.

10:00 am: We'll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by Centre. That meeting (6th round of talks with Govt) is cancelled. Draft will be discussed & further course of action will be decided. We hope things will be clear by 4-5 pm today: Rakesh Tikait, Spox, Bharatiya Kisan Union

9:30 am: Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws. Farmers' protest at Singhu border, against #FarmLaws, entered 14th day today.

9:00 am: The meeting was positive. The govt will give a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed. We want the withdrawal of the three farm bills but govt wants amendments in the bills: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Posted By: Talib Khan