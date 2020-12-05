Farmers' Protest: Refusing to budge down on their demand to repeal the farm laws, the farmers have now called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 and also threatened to block all roads leading to Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers scheduled to be held today, a large number of protesting farmers were seen staying in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws. On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of some amendments to farm laws. Refusing to budge down on their demand to repeal the farm laws, the farmers have now called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 (Tuesday) and also threatened to block all roads leading to the national capital.

In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said after the talks that the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind. He reached out to protesting farmers over their demands, saying MSP will not be touched, the government was open to their suggestions for parity between mandis under APMC Act and that outside, for disputes under the new farm laws being adjudged in courts and for registration of traders.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

11:45 am: Farmers' doubts will be cleared in today’s meeting with Centre. In recent meetings, some issues were clarified. It's Opposition's politics, they're instigating the protest. The meeting will be fruitful & we expect farmers will roll back protest: MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary

11:30 am: Farmers Protest at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground against recent farm laws enters 10th day. “We're hoping today’s meeting with central leadership will be positive. We won't stop until govt agrees to our demands. We'll make the movement bigger,” says a protesto

10:45 am: Union Minister Piyush Goyal also reaches the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi.

10:35 am: Ahead of the fifth round of meeting with agitating farmers, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar reach PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi.

10:25 am: A tractor with DJ system was spotted at Delhi-Haryana border during farmers' protest in Singhu last night. "For the past few days, we have been here & there is no source of entertainment for us so we have this tractor installed with a music system," a farmer said.

#WATCH | A tractor with DJ system was spotted at Delhi-Haryana border during farmers' protest in Singhu last night.



"For the past few days, we have been here & there is no source of entertainment for us so we have this tractor installed with a music system," a farmer said. pic.twitter.com/p2r3Ec9Dwb — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

10:15 am: Govt should announce to withdraw the three black laws & give in writing that MSP will continue. If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi & camp at Jantar Mantar: Rampal Jat, president, Kisan Mahapanchayat

10:00 am: A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

9:00 am: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) prepares food for the farmers protesting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). A volunteer says, "We are providing meals three times a day.

8:50 am: Delhi: Farmers continue to hold a sit-in protest at Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) against the Centre's Farm Laws. A farmer says, "If anything concrete doesn't happen in today's meeting with the Central government then we will gherao the Parliament."

8:40 am: Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND. Gazipur border (UP-Delhi border) on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests Delhi Traffic Police

8:30 am: Jhatikara border (Delhi-Haryana border) is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are - Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera: Delhi Traffic Police

8:15 am: Farmers continue to camp at Delhi-Haryana border in Tikri in protest against the new farm laws. Fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmers will be held today.

8:00 am: Delhi: Fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers to be held today; visuals of protesting farmers stationed at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

