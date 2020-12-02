Farmers' Protest LIVE: The talks held on Tuesday also ended without any conclusion with farmer unions rejecting the government’s offer to set up a committee to look into their issues.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The protest by over 35 farmer unions continued for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday against the three new Agri laws enacted recently by the Centre. The talks held on Tuesday, two days prior to the scheduled meeting, also ended without any conclusion with farmer unions rejecting the government’s offer to set up a committee to look into their issues. The Centre will now hold another round of discussions with the farmers on Thursday (December 3).

The massive agitation by farmers also disrupted the traffic movement in the national capital with the Delhi Traffic Police closing several borders linking Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh were closed as precautionary measures, leading to heavy traffic jams in several parts of the city. With this, in total five border points, including Singhu and Tikri, have been closed due to the protest.

9:40 am: The 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

9:30 am: The 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

9:20 am: Delhi: Farmers continue to protest at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

9:00 am: Delhi: Protesting farmers try to remove barricading placed at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border

8:30 am: Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic

8:20 am: Available Open Borders to Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders

8:10 am: The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida

8:00 am: The talks with Centre on Tuesday ended without any conclusion with the farmer union leaders rejecting government's proposal to set up a committee to look into their issues.

