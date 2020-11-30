Farmers' Protest: The farmers have threatened to block several entry points to Delhi and have rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional" offer for talks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers protest against the contentious agricultural acts at borders of Delhi will likely intensify today as the agitators have threatened to block several entry points of the national capital. The farmers have declined Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional" offer for talks, calling it an "insult" and have said that they "won't go to an open jail".

Amid this, Prime Minister on Sunday reached out to farmers via Mann Ki Baat and hailed the agricultural acts, saying it has opened "new doors of possibilities" for the farmers. He also said that his government is committed to the welfare of the "hardworking farmers", noting that the acts were passed in Parliament after a lot of "brainstorming".

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

10:10 am: "Mitron, Modi-Shah promised that Centre would double farmer income by 2022. At current rates that won’t happen till at least 2028. Meanwhile, in Didi’s Bengal farmer income has already tripled in 9 years. Facts. Not faff," says TMC's Derek O'Brien.

10:09 am: Amid the intensifying protest, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday night reportedly held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed the situation.

#FarmersProtests | Security tightened & barricading being done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers have gathered in protest against Farm laws



9:01 am: Tikri, Singhu borders are closed for any traffic movement: Delhi Traffic Police

9:00 am: Farmers continue their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border.

8:43 am: Situation is peaceful and under control. We are in contact with them (farmers). Our objective is to maintain law and order. We have deployed enough force, say officials at Delhi-Singhu border.

8:40 am: Farmers at Delhi-Singhu border.

8:35 am: 'Condition imposed is an insult': Farmers reject Centre's offer for early talks; Haryana khaps extend support to agitation

8:30 am: The farmers have also rejected the Centre's offer for talks and have called it "an insult" to them, saying they will hold protest at Jantar Mantar and Parliament.

8:25 am: The farmers' protest along the borders of Delhi will likely intensify today as the protesters have threatened to block five entry points to the national capital.

