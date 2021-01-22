Farmers' Protest LIVE: Meanwhile, the meeting between the protesting unions and police over the January 26 tractor rally remained inconclusive on Thursday as the farmers stuck to their demand to take it out on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The protesting farmers will meet with the government today for the 11th round of talks to resolve the ongoing impasse over the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre last year. 10 rounds of talks have been done so far, all of which ended without any outcome. During the last Centre-Farmer meet on Wednesday, the government had offered suspension of the three laws for 18 months and hoped that the protesting farmer unions will accept it. However, the farmer unions stand divided on the proposal by Centre, with some rejecting the proposal and demanding complete rollback of laws, while some others saying that a decision on the government's proposal is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the protesting unions and police over the January 26 tractor rally remained inconclusive on Thursday as the farmers stuck to their demand to take it out on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road. The Supreme Court-appointed panel on Thursday also started its consultation process and interacted with 10 farmer organisations from eight states, including Uttar Pradesh. The panel has been asked by the apex court to submit its report within two months after consulting all stakeholders.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

1:50 pm: The 11th round of talks between farmer leaders and the Central Government has begun at the Vigyan Bhawan.

12:10 pm: Delhi: Farmer leaders and representatives reach the Vigyan Bhawan building to participate in the 11th round of talks with the government over the three new farm laws.

11:45 am: 'Kisans'(farmers) have started coming to the outer Ring Road & they will come. We can't change the program. The rally will be held as declared: Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha, on the declared farmers' rally on Jan 26, Republic Day in Delhi

11:25 am: There isn't much expectation. Govt made proposals which we took to leadership & general body. After discussion almost unitedly they rejected proposals. Govt must understand movement's mood & work accordingly: H Mollah, All India Kisan Sabha Gen Sec, on upcoming govt-farmer talks

11:10 am: In today's meeting we will discuss MSP and repeal of the three farm laws: SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

11:00 am: Govt's strategy was to throw a net at us, to hide poison inside sweets. They want to end protests somehow. In our meeting, it was unanimously decided that we reject their proposal: SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. 11th round of Centre-farmers talks to take place today.

10:50 am: As the protesting farmer unions turned down the Centre's proposal of suspending the contentious farm laws for 18 months, the Congress on Thursday said this rejection of the government's "lollipop" by the farmers' signals their "awakening".

10:40 am: However, Jagjit Singh Dalewal of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sindhupur), one of the 41 union leaders participating in the negotiations with the government, said a final decision is yet to be taken on the government's proposal and various union leaders were still discussing the matter.

10:30 am: "In a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the government yesterday, was rejected. A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement," Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, said in a statement.

10:20 am: Meanwhile, some farmer leaders said a final decision is yet to be taken on the proposal and the next course of action will depend on Friday's meeting with the government.

10:00 am: A day before the government's crucial 11th round of talks with protesting farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday night met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting followed a statement from the umbrella body of agitating unions, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, that it has rejected the government's offer to put on hold the three contentious farm laws for one to 1.5 years and set up a joint committee to reach an amicable solution.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan