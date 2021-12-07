New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant moment for the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the Centre on Tuesday agreed to drop the cases filed against the individuals at various protest sites except the ones filed under Sections 302 and 307 of Indian Penal Code. The reports emerged after the meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha representatives with the representatives of government on Tuesday.

The government has also agreed on making a Minimum Support Price (MSP) Committee to pursue the path forward for the legal recognition of MSP. The said MSP Committee will also reportedly include the members of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, other than the officials of centres and states, reports said.

Following the developments, the ongoing agitation is likely to come to an end. The farmers reportedly referred to the ₹ 5 lakh allowance for families of those who reportedly died during agitation by the Congress government in Punjab.

Reports claim that the centre said the governments of UP and Haryana ‘in principle’, have agreed to similar measures. Telangana had earlier offered ₹ 3 lakh to the families of farmers from the state who had lost their lives during the agitation.

The farmers are reportedly discussing the proposal at the time of filing the report. Meanwhile, protesting farmers may take out victory march for repealed farms’ laws on Wednesday, December 8, Hindustan Times reported.

On Friday, November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation announced that the government will repeal the three contentious farm laws against which the farmers were protesting in the periphery of National Capital.

The government repealed the laws on December 29, the first day of the winter session of the parliament. However, the differences between farmers and government remained as far as legalisation of MSP is concerned. The efforts are ongoing to iron out these differences through subsequent meetings between government and farmer groups.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma