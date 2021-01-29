The Delhi Police had earlier issued a warning before farmers' Republic Day march and claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' tractor rally, organised in Delhi on Republic Day against the three farm laws, turned violent as clashes erupted between farmers and the security personnel. Following the Republic Day incident, several reports claimed that pro-Khalistani supporters and Pakistani's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were involved in inciting violence.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, pro-Khalistani supporters and Pakistan's ISI were constantly trying to create disturbance in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day and even mislead the farmers about the farm laws.

Quoting sources, the Dainik Jagran report claimed that ISI wants to revive the Khalistani movement in India through farmers' protest. It has also recruited several terrorists and gangster to incite violence in India, the report claimed.

The Dainik Jagran report further said that ISI is providing funds and arms and ammunition for pro-Khalistani supporters.

The Delhi Police had also issued a similar warning before farmers' Republic Day march and claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally.

"Mischievous elements can create a law and order situation. The 308 Twitter handles originating from Pakistan have been pushing hashtags linked to the farmers’ protest and the tractor rally," said Delhi Police earlier while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the Centre is working closely with states "to apprise them of the threats posed, convey its concerns and seek their interventions".

"As regards anti-India activities of certain elements abroad which actually represent a very small fringe of the community, we are closely engaged with the relevant foreign governments to apprise them of the threats posed, convey our concerns as well and to seek their interventions," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma