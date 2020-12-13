New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he will observe a one-day fast on December 14 in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre earlier this year.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister also urged the workers of AAP and his supporters to observe a fast in support of the farmers. He also urged the Centre to repeal the farm laws and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP).

"Some central government ministers and BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national and international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. Want to ask BJP are all these people also anti-nationals?," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma