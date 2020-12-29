The decision by the AAP government came amid reports of farmers facing severe network issues at the protesting site, limiting their access to internet and calls.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a step to show their support to the farmers agitating against the Centre's new farm laws at several borders of the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Tuesday announced that it will provide free wifi to the farmers demonstrating at Singhu Border.

Posted By: Talib Khan