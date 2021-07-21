The farmers will reportedly hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar parallel to the Monsoon Session of the parliament.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government on Wednesday granted permission to farmers to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar from July 22 onwards, ‘subject to following all COVID protocols’. Farmers are now permitted to stage protest at Jantar Mantar between 11 am in the morning to 5 PM in the evening from July 22 to August 9 with a maximum of 200 protestors per day while following the COVID protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing.

The DDMA said farmers coming out to protest at Jantar Mantar from July 22 to August 9 "would be ferried by designated buses and six members of one separate group by a designated SUV on a given route with police around subject to strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and compliance of all other guidelines issued by the Centre and the Delhi government."

Earlier, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka in an interview to news agency PTI had said that 200 farmers, wearing identification badges, will go to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border to hold the protests. One speaker and one deputy speaker will be chosen every day. In the first two days, there will be discussion over the APMC Act. Later, the other bills will also be discussed every two days, the farmer leaders had said on Tuesday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions leading the protests against the central farm laws, had planned that around 200 farmers will protest outside Parliament every day from July 22 during the monsoon session.

The monsoon session of Parliament started on July 19 and will conclude on August 13.

