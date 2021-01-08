Farmers' Protest LIVE: The eighth round of talks between the central government and farmer unions will be held today at the Vigyan Bhavan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government and the farmer unions will hold the eighth round of talks today to resolve the deadlock over the three farm laws and the minimum support price (MSP). The last round of talks between the sides was held on Monday but it failed to end the impasse after the Centre refused to roll back the legislation.

The farmers, however, have sticked to their demands and want the government to give assurance over the MSP and APMCs. On Thursday, they even conducted a 'tractor march' to show their strength and might. Following the march, the farmers called it a 'rehearsal' for Republic Day and warned that they will intensify their stir unless their demands are fulfilled.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

9:09 am: Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met a delegation of farmers on Thursday and discussed the ongoing protest.

9:00 am: Meanwhile, the central government, ahead of the talks, has said that it is ready for discussions over the farm laws but the legislations will not be withdrawn.

"Villagers had voted us on our manifesto in which we promised to bring these (farm) laws. We won 41 out of 51 bypolls after passage of these laws. We're ready to discuss if farmers have any issue but it's not good to say that laws must be repealed," said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

8:55 am: Ahead of talks with Centre, farmers hold 'tractor march', call it 'rehearsal' for Republic Day

8:50 am: Ahead of today's talks, the farmers had also held a 'tractor march' on Thursday to show their might and strength. Later, they said that it was a "rehearsal" for Republic Day.

8:45 am: Ahead of the meeting, the farmers, however, have said that their agitation will continue untill the government fulfil their demands and roll back the farm laws.

"There are media reports doing the rounds that the government has formulated a new proposal. There is no such thing. This is a game to divert media attention away from our successful tractor march today," said Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India.

8:40 am: The central government and the farmer unions will hold another round of talks today to end the impasse over the farm laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma