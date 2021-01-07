Farmers' Protest LIVE: The security has been beefed-up along the borders of Delhi in wake of the farmers' tractor march today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After unsuccessful seventh round of talks, farmer unions will hold a tractor march along the borders of Delhi today in protest against the three agricultural laws that were passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament. The farmers have said that their march will run on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway.

With farmers holding a tractor march, the officials have beefed-up the security along Delhi's border and said that the protesters are not allowed to enter the national capital. However, they have said that the traffic on the outskirts of Delhi will likely be affected by the march.

11:18 am: "We will head towards Singhu border from here," says Shiv Kumar Kakka, National President, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh.

11:17 am: "We will head towards Singhu border from here," says a farmer holding a tractor rally in Haryana's Palwal.

10:55 am: Farmers gear up for Jan 7 'tractor march' amid stalemate; SC to hear pleas against legislations next week

10:20 am: Earlier the farmers were to take out tractor rally till Palwal but now they will go only till Noida and return to Ghazipur. Sufficient police force deployed, video recording being done, says Shailendra Kumar Singh, ADM (City), Ghaziabad District, Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH Farmers protesting against Centre's three farm laws hold tractor rally at Ghazipur border near Delhi



The next round of talks between farmers and Union Government is scheduled to be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zneC5drOSA — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

10:10 am: Protesting farmers to hold tractor rally today at four borders of Delhi including Eastern and Western peripheral expressways. Visual from Ghazipur border.

10:05 am: Heavy security deployed at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against farm laws.

10:00 am: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on the other hand, has said that the march will affect traffic on both eastern and western peripheral expressways.

"Tractors are not allowed on eastern periphery expressway and there will be traffic disruption if they carry out a march. We will speak to the district officials about the issue," a senior NHAI official said.

9:55 am: Meanwhile, police in Noida they will enforce diversions on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal or Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

"In view of this, vehicles will not be allowed to get on the eastern peripheral expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa cut towards Palwal from 12pm to 3pm. Similarly, vehicles won’t be allowed on the expressway from Sirsa cut and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat from 2pm to 5pm and will be diverted," they have said.

9:50 am: The farmers have said that their march will go till Dasna, Aligarh road and then return to Ghazipur.

"This is a rehearsal for a similar rally on 26th Jan. Next round of talks with the Union Government will be held tomorrow," said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

9:45 am: The farmers will hold a tractor march today along the borders of the national capital as a part of their protest against the three farm laws.

