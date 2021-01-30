LIVE Farmers' Protest Updates: Ahead of farmers' 'Sadbhavna Divas', the Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital, especially at the Singhu border where a clash erupted between farmers and 'locals' on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after Republic Day violence in Delhi, farmer unions will hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' today as they observed a day-long fast on the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The farmers have warned to intensify their agitation unless the Centre withdraws the three contentious farm laws, saying more protesters from Haryana and Punjab will join the agitation in the next few days.

Ahead of farmers' 'Sadbhavna Divas', the Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital, especially at the Singhu border where a clash erupted between farmers and 'locals' on Friday. The locals had asked the farmers to vacate the protest site, saying they won't accept the disrespect of the national flag.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

9:20 am: Farmers continue protest at Delhi-Ghazipur border.

8:46 am: Farmers in Punjab's Bathinda decide to send one member of each family to farmers' protest at Delhi borders for a week.

"Those who won't go to protest will be fined Rs 1,500 and those not paying fine will be boycotted," says Sarpanch Manjit Kaur.

8:24 am: The farmers have said that their agitation will continue unless the Centre withdraws the farm laws.

"We appeal everyone to take part in a nationwide hunger strike on Saturday," said a senior farmer leader on Friday.

8:21 am: The farmers will observe 'Sadbhavna Diwas' and observe a day-long fast today on Mahatma Gandhi's 73rd death anniversary.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma