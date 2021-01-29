Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The farmers have refused to end their protest, saying their agitation will continue until the Centre withdraws the farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers have refused to budget and end their protest, despite the Uttar Pradesh government issuing orders to vacate the protest. The farmers, led by Rakesh Tikait, have said that their protest will continue until the Centre withdraws the three farm laws, adding that more protesters will join the agitation at Ghazipur border.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued Lookout Notice to over 20 farmer leaders, including Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, over the January 26 violence on Tuesday. The Delhi Police has informed that 22 FIRs have been registered so far while 37 union leaders have been named over Red Fort violence.

Here are the LIVE Updates from farmers' protest:

10:18 am: There must be some pressure on admn but farmers don't want to vacate the spot. Issue must be raised in Parliament. If government goes on backfoot, it won't show they're weak, it'll take forward their leadership. PM must speak on this. He needs to gain their trust, says RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

9:57 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will not vacant the Ghazipur border.

"We will talk to the government of India about our issues. I urge the people to remain peaceful," he said today.

9:56 am: Delhi Police today arrested an accused who snatched wireless set from Constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers' protest in Nangloi. The set has been recovered from accused. He was previously involved in three different cases registered in 2019 in different police stations of Delhi, reports ANI.

9:55 am: Several Khalistani Twitter accounts are on the radar of Delhi Police. Such accounts are being identified and a dump of their content is being taken. Several inciteful tweets were posted by these accounts. More details are being found out, ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

9:43 am: Just In: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary arrives at Ghazipur border.

9:38 am: According to media reports, farmers have called a "Mahapanchayat" today to discuss their strategy. The "Mahapanchayat" will likely be held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar today at 11 am.

9:26 am: Security personnel at Delhi-Singhu border.

8:29 am: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border.

8:07 am: Farmers from various villages of Haryana are moving towards Ghazipur border. They will return only after the farm laws are revoked, says Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait.

7:55 am: Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffi Police said that Ghazipur border is closed for commuters, adding that traffic has been diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH 44," it added.

7:50 am: The farmers on Friday morning also raised the slogans like 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' at Ghazipur border to warn the authorities.

7:45 am: The farmers have refused to budge and have warned that they will intensify their agitation unless the Centre withdraws the three farm laws.

