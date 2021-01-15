Farmers' Protest LIVE: Ahead of the talks, Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed hopes of a positive outcome, saying the Centre is "ready to hold talks with farmers' leaders with an open mind".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With farmers' protest against the three farm laws entering day 51, the unions and the central government will hold the ninth round of talks today to resolve the impasse along the outskirts of Delhi. Ahead of the talks, Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed hopes of a positive outcome, saying the Centre is "ready to hold talks with farmers' leaders with an open mind".

The farmers, however, have reiterated that their protest will continue until the Centre withdraws the three farm laws and give assurance over minimum support price (MSP). Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Supre Court-appointed panel will likely be held on January 19. The apex court had appointed the panel on Tuesday to resolve the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre.

12:00 pm: Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Vigyan Bhawan to hold talks with farmer leaders over farm laws.

11:15 am: Government welcomes the Supreme Court order regarding the farmers' agitation. The government will put forth its views before the committee (appointed by the court). We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

10:45 am: We don't expect much, last round of talks with govt failed & now they've got the opportunity to get help from court. I think govt is not going to advance the discussions. There is no chance of further improvement on 3 farm laws: Hannah Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha

10:30 am: Delhi: Farmer leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan to hold ninth rounds of talks with the Central government over the new farm laws. "Govt needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP," says BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

9:55 am: Protesting farmer leaders on Thursday said they will attend the ninth round of talks with the government amid indication that it may be last such meeting with the Centre, but added that they don't have much hope as they will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the contentious farm laws.

9:40 am: The Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws is likely to hold its first meeting on January 19 at Pusa campus here, one of its members Anil Ghanwat said on Thursday and asserted the committee will have no "ego or prestige issue" if it has to go to farmers' protest sites to talk to them.

9:30 am: Protesting farmers will take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate and hoist the national flag at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Republic Day, said the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

9:15 am: Eight rounds of talks have been held between the protesting farmers and government over their demand for the repeal of new farm laws, but no outcome has been reached yet. Today, both the parties will hold a ninth round of talks to resolve the issue.

9:00 am: Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

8:45 am: The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee.

8:30 am: Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday said that they will take part in the scheduled meeting with the central government on Friday concerning their demands on new farm laws. He said they will decide on their next course of action on the government's response.

8:15 am: Members of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve farm laws deadlock should follow the suit of Bhupinder Singh Mann and not be on the "wrong side of history", a farmers' union said here on Thursday.

8:00 am: The IMF believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms, but a social safety net is needed to protect those who might be adversely impacted during the transition to the new system, a spokesperson of the global lender said here.

7:45 am: The central government and the farmer unions will hold the ninth round of talks today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma