Farmers' Protest LIVE: Reiterating the need for having a committee comprising representatives from the govt and farmer unions, the top court said that it will stop the implementation of these laws if the panel advises doing so.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the three new Agri laws enacted by the Centre in September last year, following which a massive agitation was launched by the farmer unions from different parts of the country mainly from the north Indian states.

Earlier during the hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court had pulled the Centre over its handling of the farmers' protest and said that it was 'extremely disappointed' with the way negotiations were held to resolve the issue. Reiterating the need for having a committee comprising representatives from the government and farmer organisations, the top court said that it will stop the implementation of these laws if the panel advises doing so.

Meanwhile, the Centre had on Monday also sought SC's injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any other demonstration by the protesting farmers which intends to disrupt the celebrations of Republic Day on January 26. In its application, the Centre said that the right to protest is always subject to the "countervailing public order and the public interest" and the right to protest can never include "maligning the nation globally".

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

9:45 am: The Supreme Court will pronounce orders on Tuesday on various issues related to the new farm laws and the farmers' ongoing protest at Delhi borders and may take a call on setting up of a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse.

9:35 am: After a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said that the court has made up its mind to stay the implementation of the three farm laws, the united farmers' union has hardened its stand and said that all the farmers' organisations, which are spearheading the fight against the farm laws, are unanimous in their decision that the laws must be repealed forthwith and has decided not to attend the committee if formed by the apex court.

9:25 am: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament S Muniswamy on Monday alleged that farmers who are protesting at the borders of Delhi have been paid and brought to the agitation sites.

9:15 am: A day after blocking traffic on one carriageway of Jaipur-Delhi National Highway alleging that protesting farmers were creating unemployment and littering garbage in adjoining fields, local villagers returned home on Monday after Haryana police opened a slip lane on the highway.

9:00 am: A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to ‘gherao' Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23. Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would also burn copies of farm legislation on that day.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan