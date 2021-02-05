The Haryana government on Friday extended the internet shutdown in Jhajjar and Sonipat districts by 24 hours amid to the ongoing farmers' protest.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Friday extended the internet shutdown in Jhajjar and Sonipat districts by 24 hours amid to the ongoing farmers' protest. All internet, SMS and dongle services will remain suspended in these two districts until 5 pm of February 6, the government informed, as reported by news agency ANI.

The internet services were suspended in the wake of the violence during a tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day, January 26. The suspension began with three of the 22 districts, and was soon extended to 17 districts, before being reducted to Jhajjar and Sonipat yesterday.

Farmers have been protesting against the three agri marketing legislations at the border points of the national capital for over two months. The agitators and the Central government have failed to end the deadlock over the issue in 11 rounds of talks. Delhi had witnessed scenes of violence during the tractor rally carried out on the occasion of Republic Day.

The suspension of the internet services was imposed to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" after the incidents of violence in the national capital during the tractor rally. Addressing media on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that the temporary measures with regards to internet access in certain parts of the Delhi-NCR region were undertaken to prevent further violence.

