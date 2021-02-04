The Haryana government on Thursday extended the internet shutdown in Jhajjar and Sonipat districts by 24 hours due to the ongoing farmers' protest.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Thursday extended the internet shutdown in Jhajjar and Sonipat districts by 24 hours due to the ongoing farmers' protest. All internet, SMS and dongle services will remain suspended in these two districts until 5 pm of February 5, the government informed, as reported by news agency ANI.

The mobile internet services had been suspended in these two districts on January 26, when a tractor rally carried out by farmers in the national capital turned violent. The suspension had been extended to 17 of the 22 Haryana districts in the following days, though reduced to 7 by yesterday.

The suspension of services have been extended in the two districts a day after the Central government lifted the ban on internet services at the three Delhi border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, where protest against the three agri-marketing legislations are underway since late last year.

