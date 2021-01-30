The Haryana government on Saturday extended the internet shutdown in 16 of the 22 districts of the state by 24 hours due to the ongoing farmers' protest.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Saturday extended the internet shutdown in 16 of the 22 districts of the state by 24 hours due to the ongoing farmers' protest. All internet, SMS and dongle services will remain suspended in these districts until 5 pm of January 31, Haryana Directorate of Info and Public Relations informed.

The 16 districts where the internet has been suspended are: Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar, the department informed, as reported by news agency ANI. In Palwal, Jhajjar, and Sonipat, the services had been suspended on January 26 itself -- when a tractor rally carried out by the farmers turned violent.

In the remaining 14 districts, the services had been suspended in the "wake of provocative misinformation and fake news" over farmers' agitation against the farm laws. "Whereas it has been brought to my notice by ADGP, CID, Haryana…that provocative misinformation and fake news on social media regarding ongoing farmers' agitation has been rampant across in various districts of Haryana and there is a likelihood of disturbance of law and order, public peace and tranquility in some districts of the state by protesters, agitators, miscreants and anti-social elements," the Haryana government order read, as reported by news agency PTI.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September, last year. The farmer unions and the central government have held 11 rounds of talks, though failed to end the deadlock over the issue.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja