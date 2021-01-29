Farmers' Protest: The state government has suspended internet services in 17 Haryana districts in wake of the farmers' protest against farm laws.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Friday suspended internet services, except voice calls, in 14 more districts till January 30 in wake of the farmers' protest. With this, the total number of districts where the internet has been suspended till Saturday reached 17.

The 14 districts where the internet has been suspended are Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa. The Haryana government had earlier suspended internet services in Palwal, Jhajjar and Sonipat on Tuesday.

In its order, the state government said that internet services have been in 17 Haryana districts in wake of "provicative misinformation and fake news" over farmers' agitation against the farm laws.

"Whereas it has been brought to my notice by ADGP, CID, Haryana…that provocative misinformation and fake news on social media regarding ongoing farmers' agitation has been rampant across in various districts of Haryana and there is a likelihood of disturbance of law and order, public peace and tranquility in some districts of the state by protesters, agitators, miscreants and anti-social elements," the Haryana government order read, as reported by news agency PTI.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

(With PTI inputs)

