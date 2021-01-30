Farmers' Protest: In its order, the government said that internet services will continue to stay shut till January 31 to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" in the region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Saturday said that internet services have been suspended in the Delhi border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri in wake of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws.

In its order, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that internet services will continue to stay shut from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31 to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" in the region.

The suspension of the internet comes days after the Republic Day violence in the national capital where several security officials were injured. Following the January 26 incident, security has been beefed up along the borders of the city-state as thousands of farmers are preparing to march towards Delhi in protest against the three farm laws that were passed in the Parliament last year.

The farmers want the Centre to repeal the laws immediately and provide assurance over the minimum support prices (MSP). The government, however, has stuck to its claim that the farm laws will revolutionise the farming sector and only benefit the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has also ordered the suspension of internet services in 17 districts of the state till January 30 in view of the farmers' protest.

The 17 Haryana districts where the internet has been suspended are Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, Sirsa, Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar.

Farmers observe 'Sadbhavna Diwas'

The farmers on Saturday observed 'Sadbhavna Diwas' on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary and held a fast from 9 am to 5 pm. Appealing people to join them, the farmers slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of trying to "destroy" the "peaceful" agitation against farm laws.

They asserted that the number of protesters at all the prominent protest venues- Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri- is swelling after the police gave an ultimatum to remove Rakesh Tikait from Ghazipur border.

"A BJP member came to the protest site (Ghazipur Border) and it has helped the movement. Over one lakh people have joined us after that," claimed farmer leader Yudhvir Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma