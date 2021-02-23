The Punjab government ordered restrictions on gathering of people from March 1, with 100 people allowed indoors and 200 people allowed to gather outdoors.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab government's move to impose fresh curbs on indoor and outdoor gatherings in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases has cast a shadow on the future course of farmers' protest in the state.

The government on Tuesday ordered restrictions on gathering of people from March 1, with 100 people allowed indoors and 200 people allowed to gather outdoors. Moreover, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been authorised to impose night-curfew in COVID-19 hotspots in their districts, if needed.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta