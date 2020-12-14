Farmers' Protest LIVE: Giving an ultimatum to the government, the farmers have said that their agitation will continue until the agricultural laws are withdrawn.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws will intensify further as the farmers have decided to observe a day-long fast today. The hunger-strike will be observed from 8 am to 5 pm and has got support from several opposition parties. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will also observe a day-long fast today and has urged the Centre to repeal the farm laws immediately and bring a Bill in Parliament to guarantee minimum support price (MSP).

The farmers have stuck to their demands and have refused to budge, making it difficult for the government to negotiate. on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed ways to end the deadlock along the borders of the national capital.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

10:50 am: Bhartiya Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh Chaduni says that the government is misleading everyone on MSP and claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah replied to them during December 8 meet that "they can't buy all 23 crops at MSP as its costs Rs 17 lakhs crores".

"Centre will continue buying crops at the same amount, as they use to before, that's what 'buying at MSP' means for them. But we can't survive on that anymore. And Centre is not buying crops at MSP from all states," he said.

10:50 am: Sit-in protest at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur-Khera border (Rajasthan-Haryana) continues for the second day.

10:48 am: Arvind Kejriwal's hunger strike kicks off political slugfest; Congress, BJP call it 'hypocrisy'

10:33 am: "Captain, I have stood with the farmers from the beginning. Did not let Delhi's Stadium become a jail, fought the Center. I am serving the farmers by serving them. You set-up a deal with the Centre to get your son's ED case forgiven, sold the farmers' movement? Why?," Kejriwal's jibe Punjab CM.

10:15 am: Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44: Delhi Traffic Police

10:14 am: Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders: Delhi Traffic Police

10:00 am: "Centre is being stubborn about our demands. This is an attempt to wake them up," says Balkaran Singh Brar, Working President, All India Kisan Sabha, Punjab.

9:30 am: Farmers' leaders including Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union sit on a hunger strike from 8 am-5 pm at Ghazipur border.

9:07 am: Farmer leaders sit on hunger strike at Singhu border.

8:37 am: We want to wake up the government. So, 40 farmer leaders of our United Farmers Front will sit on hunger strike today at all borders points between 8 am-5 pm. 25 of them will sit at Singhu border, 10 at Tikri border and 5 at UP border, says Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal.

8:15 am: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear on December 16 a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

8:12 am: Agitators, Kejriwal on hunger strike on Monday, Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened | Key Points

8:10 am: Arvind Kejriwal has also supported the day-long fast and has asked his followers and supporters to do the same in support of the farmers.

8:05 am: "Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said earlier.

"There are groups that are ending protest and saying they are in favour of laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-gloves with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers' protest," he added.

8:03 am: The farmers will observe the fast from 8 am to 5 pm today at their respective protest sites.

8:00 am: The farmers will observe a day-long fast today as part of their campaign against the three farm laws of the Centre.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma