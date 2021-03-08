Farmers' Protest: Thousands of farmers are protesting against three contentious farm laws since November 26 on the Delhi-Singhu border.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking news, gunshots were fired in the air by some unidentified people near the Delhi-Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting since November 26 against three farm laws, on Sunday night. Though no one was injured, the incident has caused panic among the locals, following which security has been beefed up for the police.

Police sources, quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that the incident happened around 2 am on Sunday when four men came in a car and fled after firing three rounds in the air. The sources said that men were likely from Punjab as they were using a vehicle that had a number plate of Chandigarh.

Following the incident, police personnel from Haryana's Kundli reached the spot and launched an investigation. Sources told Dainik Jagran that the police have recovered the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the protesters alleged that the incident is part of a "well-planned conspiracy" to tarnish the image of their 'peaceful' protest against the contentious agricultural acts. The protesters at the Delhi-Singhu border warned that they will block more roads if the police fail to take necessary action against the miscreants.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the farm acts since November 26. The farmers claim that the acts will lead to the abolishment of the minimum support price (MSP) and want the central government to withdraw the legislation immediately.

However, the government has refused to withdraw the acts but has agreed to amend them. On Saturday, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again assured the farmers over the laws and invited them for talks as their protest completed 100 days.

He also accused the opposition of misleading the farmers and stressed that the acts boost investment in the farm sector and give freedom to the protesters.

"Everyone is free to have any political view in democracy, but the new generation must think, should there be any politics by sacrificing farmers or by hurting farmers' interest or at the cost of the agriculture economy," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma