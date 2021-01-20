Farmers Unions protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations said that the Central government agreed to suspend the laws for one and a half year during the 10th round of talks held on Wednesday. The next meeting will be held on January 22.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central government on Wednesday proposed to suspend the three agri-marketing legislations for one and a half years and set up a joint committee to discuss the points of contention in the acts. The discussions in this regard was held during the 10th round of talks conducted between the farmer unions and the government in a bid to end the deadlock over the legislations.

Addressing media after the talks, the unions said that they would hold a meeting on Thursday to make a decision on the proposal. Meanwhile, the next round of talks will be held on January 22.

"Government said that it is ready to file an affidavit in the court to the effect that it would put the implementation of the laws on hold for one and a half year," said Hanna Mollah, the General Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha. "They also said that a committee would be formed on the MSP and the laws and they would implement the recommendations of the committee. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and take a decision on the proposal."

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he is happy that the farmers have taken their proposal seriously and will consider it tomorrow. He said that the talks are progressing in the right direction and the two sides might reach consensus on January 22.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja