Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and 40 protesting farmer unions remained inconclusive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what may bring an end to the truce between the Centre and the farmers protesting against the farm laws, the government has invited the latter for talks on Wednesday. The government has invited 40 farmers unions for meeting on December 30 to resume talks and end the month-long impasse.

The joint front of farmers unions had on Saturday written to the Agriculture Ministry and proposed that the talks be held on December 29. They also said that repealing the three laws should be on top of the agenda.

Taking note of the unions' offer to resume talks, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal said, "The government is also committed to finding a logical solution on all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind."

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that said a "wall of lies" has been spread in a "planned manner" among farmers against the new farm laws, but it will not last long and protesting peasants will soon realise the truth. The minister reiterated he remains hopeful to find an early solution to end the impasse.

"Soon, some way out will emerge and we will reach towards the solution. Everyone knows that the wall of lies is never strong. Truth is truth. There is going to be a time when people will start accepting the truth," Tomar said addressing a virtual event organised by Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI).

Expressing regret that some have created "misconception in a planned manner" in the hearts of protesting farmers on these farm laws, the Minister said however the government is constantly engaging with such farmer unions.

He said the benefits of the new farm laws have started reaching farmers. Many peasants are "thinking positive" of these legislations, but there is "confusion" in some sections of the farmers.

"I am hopeful we will be successful in clearing their concerns," he noted.

Further, Tomar said the government was and will always be ready for talks because, in a democratic setup, the government believes that dialogue is the only weapon for resolving the issues. "We are stressing on this," he said.

It's been over a month now that thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping at Delhi borders seeking repeal of the three farm laws. They have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days if their demands are not fulfilled.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta