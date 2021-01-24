Farmers' Protest: Agitators have received a formal permission from the Delhi Police for the planned tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 in the national capital, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations have received a formal permission from the Delhi Police for the planned tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 in the national capital, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said on Sunday.

Addressing media after holding a meeting with the Delhi Police in this regard, Yadav asserted that the rally, dubbed 'Kisan Gantantra Parade', will be held in a peaceful manner in the city.

"Today, there was a short meeting with the Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally. As I said earlier, the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner," Yadav said, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava issued a statement saying that all officers and men, along with CAPF and other force deployed for the Republic Day Parade security, should remain in a ready position to move at a short notice for law and order arrangements put in place for the the farmers' rally.

Farmers have been protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September, last year. The agitators have held 11 round of talks with the Central government over the issue, though remained firm on their demand for the repeal of three laws.

Over 300 Twitter handles generated from Pakistan to disrput rally, says Police

The Delhi Police said they have been continuously been receiving, though intelligence and various other agencies, the inputs, regarding threat to create disturbance in the tractor rally. Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police has said that as many as 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to "create confusion".

"Over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. there are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over," Pathak said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja