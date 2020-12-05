After the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is trying to resolve the issue and that a new proposal will be placed before the farmers during the next round of talks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The fifth round of talks between the protesting farmers and Centre over the three farm laws also failed to resolve the issue but farmers have agreed for another meeting on December 9. The farmers have been protesting against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws enacted in September this year. Their core demand is that the laws, they say are anti-farmer, must be scrapped.

The farmers told the Centre that the laws will only benefit the government and not the farmers' community. "We do not want corporate farming. The government will benefit from this law, not the farmer," the farmers told the government during the meeting.

The farmers also said that they are ready for a long struggle and carrying material for a year. They also reasserted that their protest will be non-violent.

"We have material with us to last a year. We've been on road for past several days. If government wants us to stay on road, we've no problem. We won't take the path of non-violence. Intelligence Bureau will inform you what we're doing at the protest site," farmer leaders at the meeting.

The Agriculture Minister urged the senior citizens and children at the protest site to go home. "I appeal to all of you to kindly ask senior citizens and children, at the protest site, to go home," he requested the farmers during the meeting.

Meanwhile, actor and singer Diljit Singh Dosanjh also joined the protesters at Singhu border. "We have only one request to Centre...please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers," the singer-actor said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma