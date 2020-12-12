Farmers' Protest: Thousands of farmers from Rajasthan will start their Delhi Chalo March from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur and will block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway at 11 am on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Refusing to budge down on their demands, farmer union leaders on Saturday announced a further intensification of their ongoing protest against the new three farm laws. However, the leaders have agreed to hold talks with the government, but they will first discuss repealing the new legislation.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, Sanyukta Kisan Andolan leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, said, that thousands of farmers from Rajasthan will start their Delhi Chalo March from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur and will block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway at 11 am on Sunday.

He said that farmers from other parts of the country are also on their way to join the protesters here and they will take the agitation to the next level in the coming days. The farmer union leader also said that if the government will not withdraw the new legislation, the protesting farmers will sit on a hunger strike between 8 am and 5 pm On December 14.

“If the government wants to hold talks, we are ready, but our main demand will remain the scrapping of the three laws. We will move onto our other demands only after that,” he said.

The farmers also alleged that the governemt is trying to weaken their protest, however, they will not let it happen and vowed to keep their agitation peaceful. The government on Friday asked the protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being misused, saying some “antisocial” as well as “Leftist and Maoist” elements were conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the agitation which has been going on for over two weeks now.

Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to say that these “antisocial elements” are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers.

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said he is hopeful the next round of talks between the Centre and the unions will take place in the next 24-40 hours. His assertions came after he met Union Agricultire Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today. Chautala said the crop procurement at the government-decided MSP (minimum support price) would be ensured for each farmer till the time he was part of the state government.

Asked whether the alliance government in Haryana was stable, Chautala said on Saturday, "Yes. ..Till we ensure MSP, we will be stable. I am hopeful that in the next 24-40 hours, there will be another round of talks and some conclusive statement can come out of that," the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader said.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan