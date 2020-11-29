Farmers' Protest: The farmers have rejected the Centre's offer to move to the Burari ground and said that they will continue to hold protest at the borders of the city-state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The joint forum of 30-farmer unions on Sunday rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional" proposal of moving to the Nirankari ground in Delhi's Burari, saying they will continue to hold their protest at the borders of the national capital.

President of Sidhupur faction of BKU Jagjit Singh Dalewal, as quoted by Hindustan Times, said that the forum has "unanimous" rejected the Home Minister's offer and said that the farmers "won't move to the Nirankari ground and continue to hold the protest at the border".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma