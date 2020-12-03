The farmers said that they have brought their own food and refreshments. They had also set up a separate food stall in Vigyan Bhawan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmer leaders, who took part in the crucial talk with the Centre over farm acts on Thursday, refused the food and refreshments offered by the government at the Vigyan Bhawan venue.

The farmers said that they have brought their own food and refreshments in an ambulance. They had also set up a separate food stall in Vigyan Bhawan. Visuals of the farmers having their own food have also gone viral on social media.

"They offered us food, we denied and are having our langar, which we have brought with us. We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government," said a farmer.

#FarmersProtest | Farmer leaders have food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the talk with the govt is underway



A farmer leader says, "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We've brought our own food"



📹: ANI



For more: https://t.co/0Sj60mN3b0 pic.twitter.com/N4dsTht9cz — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 3, 2020

The fourth round of talks commenced between the Centre and representatives of farmers' today afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan, with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal representing the Central government.

Before the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister while talking to the media hoped that the fourth round of dialogue will bring some positive outcome to the farmers' issues.

"Government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I'm hoping for a positive outcome," said Tomar while talking to media.

The government had held the third round of talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. During the talks, the Centre offered to set up a committee, which the farmers' unions rejected, and instead demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal what they have called "black laws" made to favour corporate bodies. Farmers said they will continue their protest till their issues are resolved.

Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws.

"Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha said.

Meanwhile, two farmers, who were participating in the agitation died on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma