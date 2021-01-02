Farmers' Protest: The farmers have said that they hold a march with their tractors on January 26 if the Centre fails to fulfil their demands.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmer unions on Saturday issued an ultimatum to the central government over the farm laws and warned that they will conduct a massive march "with their tractors" across the national capital on Republic Day if their demands are not fulfiled.

Noting that their "peaceful" protest will continue till farm laws are repealed, the farmers said that the government is lying that their 50 per cent demands have been accepted. They further said that over 50 farmers have been "martyred" during their agitation.

Accusing the government for misleading them over minimum support price (MSP), the farmers said that they want a law over it as it is their right.

"If no conclusion is reached and if talks fail, we will hold a tractor march on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana on January 6. We will protest for 15 days. On January 23, Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday, we will hold a protest outside the Governor's House," the farmers said in a statement.

"On January 26, we will hold a massive rally in Delhi with tricolours on tractors. We give this call for countrywide protests at all the headquarters," it added.

The next round of talks between the government and protesting farmer unions is scheduled to be held on January 4. On Friday, the unions had announced that they would have to take firm steps if the meeting fails to resolve the deadlock.

After the sixth round of formal negotiations on Wednesday, the government and farm unions reached some common ground to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

Braving the cold, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against these three new laws.

The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.

