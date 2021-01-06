Farmers' Protest: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the pleas challenging three-agri-marketing legislations till January 11, while noting that it understands the situation of the farmers and wants to encourage talks between the two sides.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the pleas challenging three-agri-marketing legislations till January 11, while noting that it understands the situation of the farmers and wants to encourage talks between the two sides.

The Central government and the protesters have failed the end the deadlock over the legislations even after seven rounds of talks. Hearing the plea filed by advocate ML Sharma, the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde expressed disappointment there was no improvement on the ground regarding the protests.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said there is a good chance that the two sides may reach a conclusion in the near future. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appealed the bench to not list the hearing on January 8, saying that the talks between the two sides are going on in a "healthy atmosphere".

"We understand the situation and encourage the consultation. We can adjourn the matters on Monday if you submit the same due to the ongoing consultation process," the bench said.

Meanwhile, farmers on Wednesday geared up for the January 7 tractor-march announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. Union leaders said the march would be a trailer for the 'Republic Day Parade' scheduled on January 26.

The two sides had held the seventh round of talks on Monday. However, the meeting failed to end the deadlock as the central government told the farmers that "three agricultural laws will not be repealed but can be amended". Now the next round of talks will be held on January 8. "We wanted farmer unions to discuss three laws clause-wise. We could not reach any solution as farmer union remained adamant on the repeal of the laws. Looking at today's discussion, I hope that we will have a meaningful discussion during our next meeting and we will come to a conclusion," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the meeting.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja