New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmer unions protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations have cancelled their planned march to the Parliament on the Budget Day on February 1 in the aftermath of the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26.

The announcement in this regard was made by farmer leader Darshan Pal during a press conference, held a day after the agitators reneged on the promise of carrying out peaceful rallies on the occasion of Republic Day in Delhi. Pal, however, cleared that they will continue they agitation against the farm laws and will instead hold public meetings and hunger strikes across the country on January 30, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday it has arrested 19 people in connection with the Republic Day violence that left its 394 personnel injured. Addressing media, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said that the unions violated the conditions set for tractor rally, and will be questioned for their involvement in the violence.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja