New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre recently is intensifying further with the farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi refusing to budge down on their demand to repeal the farm laws. The farmers have now called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 (Tuesday) and also threatened to block all roads leading to the national capital.

Addressing a joint press conference at Singhu Border ahead of the fifth round of talks with the government on Saturday, the leaders said the government should repeal recently enacted three farm laws. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary HS Lakhowal said they had given a call to burn effigies of Modi government on December 5.

"Yesterday, we told the Government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On 5 Dec, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8", Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary, HS Lakhowal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said, "We need to take this protest forward. Government has to take back the farm laws."



Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws. On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of some amendments to farm laws. The Union leaders also said that they don't need amendments rather they want the government to take the laws immediately.



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said after the talks that the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind. "The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions is held on Saturday," the minister had said.



The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.





(With ANI Inputs)

