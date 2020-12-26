Farmers' Protest: Farmers' unions protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations, on Saturday, agreed to resume discussions with the Central government on December 29 in a bid to break the deadlock.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers' unions protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations, on Saturday, agreed to resume discussions with the Central government on December 29 in a bid to break the deadlock. Addressing media, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav outlined a four-point agenda for the sixth round of talks, which include: Modalities to repeal the legislations and mechanism and procedure to bring law for providing a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price.

"We propose to hold another round of talks with the Centre at 11 am on December 29," Yadav said at the press conference, as quoted by news agency ANI. "The first two points in our agenda for talks are: Modalities to repeal the three farm laws, and mechanism and procedure to bring laws for providing a legal guarantee on the MSP.

Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union said they will organise a tractor march from Singhu Border on ecember 30. Pal announced that Toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will remain permanently open.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since last month. The Centre and the farmers have held several round of talks but have failed to end deadlock along the borders of the national capital.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed the protesting farmers to "come forward and discuss" with the government to find a solution.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja