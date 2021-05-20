Farmers' Protest: Though officials have claimed just one protester died on Tuesday due to COVID-19, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar) spokesperson Bhopal Singh has claimed that two farmers have lost their lives.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmer union Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar) on Thursday appealed to the protesters to postpone their stir on Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws after an agitator allegedly died to the novel COVID-19 infection earlier this week.

Though officials have claimed just one protester died on Tuesday due to COVID-19, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar) spokesperson Bhopal Singh has claimed that two farmers have lost their lives, urging the agitators to postpone the stir.

"If farmers survive, only then will we be called 'anndata'. We will be called that only if we will be able to save our crops and lives. We will carry out the agitation in future, but the situation is not right now. We must be with the nation in these difficult times," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Sonipat Chief Medical Officer Jaswant Singh Punia has said that two farmers -- Balbir Singh and Mahender Singh -- died on Tuesday night near the Singhu border. Singh said that Balbir died due to the novel COVID-19 infectio while Mahender's reports are awaited.

The concerns among authorities have increased since India got hit by the second wave of the pandemic as they fear that farmers' protest can turn into a super spreader event of the infection. The Centre has also urged the protesters to end their stir but the latter has refused to do that.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protests will continue unless his demand for the withdrawal of the three farms laws which were introduced in the Parliament last year.

"The government should also take back the three farm laws against which the farmers are protesting for six months," ANI quoted Tikait as saying.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the Central's farm laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma