New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With protests against three agri-marketing legislations completing 28 days, representatives of the farmers unions on Wednesday urged the central government to not repeat promise of amendments to the laws but come up with concrete proposal in writing for the sixth round of talks.

Addressing media, the representatives urged the government to abandon its stubbornness and create a conducive atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue. They said the farmers are ready to hold discussions with the government, though it must come to the table with an open mind and neat intensions.

"We want to assure Centre that protesting farmers and unions are ready for a discussion with the government. We are waiting for government to take the discussion forward with an open mind and neat intensions," Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav read Union Farmers' Front's new letter addressed to the Centre during the press conference, as reported by news agency ANI.

"We urge the government not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiations can be started as soon as possible," he added.

Yudhvir Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union accused the centre of delaying the issue to break the morale of the protesting farmers.

"The way Centre is carrying this process of talks, it is clear that the government wants to delay this issue and break morale of protesting farmers. The government is taking our issues lightly. I am warning them to take cognizance of this matter and find a solution soon," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, while interacting with a group of "progressive farmers" at his Hyderabad residence, emphasised that dialogue was the way forward in resolving the issue raised by the protesting farmers, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers of six states on December 25 on the occasion of the release of the seventh installment of the PM-KISAN scheme. "The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion," the PMO said in a statement.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja