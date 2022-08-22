Security Tightened At Delhi Borders Ahead Of Farmers' Protest At Jantar Mantar | Latest Updates

Police personnel stand guard at the Tikri border in wake of farmers call to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

The security has been tightened and cemented barricades have been put up at Delhi's Singhu and Ghazipur borders ahead of the mahapanchayat called by various farmers' group at the capital's Jantar Mantar starting from Monday. The farmers, however, have already started arriving in the national capital, forcing the police to issue an alert.

Officials have said that a large number of personnel have been deployed in border areas, requesting farmers to abide by law and order. "Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we have put up barricades to avoid untoward incidents. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the border areas and intersections along with railway tracks," they said, as reported by news agency IANS.

WHY THE PROTEST HAVE BEEN CALLED?

The protest has been called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm outfits, against the Centre "for not fulfilling their legitimate demands and going against its promises". They are also seeking the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra over his son's role in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and a law on the minimum support price (MSP).

The SKM had organised protests on Delhi's borders for more than a year against the Centre's three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed. Last week, it also held a 75-hour protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, which is represented in Lok Sabha by Mishra. That protest, however, was called off on Saturday, but the SKM said it would chalk out its future strategy during a meeting in Delhi on September 6.

RAKESH TIKAIT DETAINED AHEAD OF PROTEST

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Sunday was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the national capital.

"The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won't stop, won't get tired, won't bow down," he tweeted in Hindi.

Later, the police said that Tikait was stopped at Ghazipur while he was on his way to Jantar Mantar. However, it said that Tikait was "escorted back" after he "agreed" with the police's request.

"Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where police spoke to him and requested him to return," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, as reported by news agency PTI.