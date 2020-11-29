Farmers' Protest LIVE: The farmers will discuss today Amit Shah's offer to hold talks with the Modi government on December 3 and resolve their differences.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the protesters, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have gathered today at the Delhi-Singhu border to discuss the Centre's offer for talks on December 3. Shah on Saturday had appealed the farmers to shift to the Burari ground, saying the Modi government is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had urged the farmers to accept Amit Shah's offer, saying it is best in the "interest of the farming community". The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are protesting against the three farm acts which were passed in the Parliament earlier this year.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

9:56 am: According to a report by Hindustan Times, the farmers want to hold protests at the Jantar Mantar. "Some of the farmers from the Tikri border had left for the Burari ground but we have called them back," Hindustan Times quoted a farmer as saying.

9:53 am: "They (agitating farmers) are sitting peacefully and have been cooperating till now. Our objective is to maintain law and order and to ensure that the arrangements are in place to facilitate their movement," says a police official at Delhi-Singhu border.

9:37 am: Govt ready to deliberate on every problem and demand: Amit Shah reaches out to protesting farmers

9:21 am: Security personnel at the Delhi-Singhu border. Farmers at the border have said that they'll "continue their protest here and won't go anywhere else". They have also said that they'll meet at 11 am daily to discuss strategy.

9:15 am: "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility? We will stay put here today," says Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

9:10 am: Thousands of farmers have gathered at the Delhi-Singhu border where they will discuss today Amit Shah's offer.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma