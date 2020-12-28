Farmers' Protest LIVE: Though the farmers have accepted the government's proposal for talks on December 29, they have warned that they will hold a tractor march on December 30 if the Centre fails to address their concerns.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid raging farmers' protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal. The event will also be attended by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7 this year and it has been a "game-changer" in ensuring "fast transportation of agriculture produce" across the nation, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The farmers' protest has entered day 33 and the union leaders have refused to budge, saying their agitation will continue till the government repeal the farm laws. Though the farmers have accepted the government's proposal for talks on December 29, they have warned that they will hold a tractor march on December 30 if the Centre fails to address their concerns.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

13:00 pm: Just In: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan gives assent for convening special Assembly session on December 31.

12:58 pm: Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday once again attacked the government over farm laws and said that PM Modi should withdraw the three "black" agri laws.

"Modi ji should only answer one question - why is he silent when farmers are dying. Can't he see the pain of farmers? When will he take back the three black bills?" he said, as reported by News18.

12:05 pm: Recap: Anna Hazare had written a letter to the Centre on December 14 and warned a hunger strike if the farmers' demands are not fulfilled.

11:25 am: According to a report by News18, social activist Anna Hazare has warned that he will launch his "last protest" for the farmers and sit on a hunger strike if their demands are not filfilled by the Centre.

"The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left (in the government)...Let's see, what action the Centre takes on my demands," News18 quoted Hazare as saying.

"They have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January-end. If my demands are not met, I will resume my huger strike protest. This would be my last protest," he added.

11:10 am: Senior BJP leader DK Aruna on Monday called Rahul Gandhi a 'tourist politician' and asked the farmers not to be misled over the farm laws.

"90 per cent of congress leaders doing their best to defend Rahul Gandhi Milan trip. When will you think about people and playing a role of the opposition? Farmer brothers and sisters don't be misled by this tourist politician," she said.

10:49 am: Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Sunday said that the MSP will continue and opposition is trying to mislead the farmers over the farm laws.

10:17 am: It is a sin to use the kind of words they are using for farmers. Government is answerable to farmers. Government should listen to them and take back the laws: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने के PM @NarendraModi जी के प्रयासों में अहम भूमिका निभाती किसान रेल, कृषि उपज को नए बाजारों में भेजकर बेहतर मूल्य दिला रही है।



ऐसी 100वीं किसान रेल आज शाम 4:30 बजे मोदी जी द्वारा रवाना की जाएगी।



यह कार्यक्रम आप https://t.co/OuN2VDiJ3Z पर देख सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/3sxeYUwPsd — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 28, 2020

9:29 am: 'Debate agri laws with protesting farmers in public': Kejriwal throws challenge to Centre at Singhu protest site

9:07 am: Recap: On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister went to Singhu border where he met the protesting farmers and once again urged the central government to repeal the farm laws.

9:04 am: Meanwhile, the Congress will also today launch its Samvad Programme in Rajasthan to support the farmers.

9:00 am: Amid farmers' protest, PM Modi will flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal, via video conferencing today at 4:30 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma