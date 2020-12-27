Farmers' Protest LIVE: Though the government has not responded to the proposal, media reports suggest that the Centre has accepted the farmers' suggestion to hold talks on December 29.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmer unions have accepted the government's proposal for talks and have proposed December 29 as the next date. However, the farmers have warned that they will hold a tractor march on December 30 at the Delhi-Singhu if the government fails to hold talks on repealing the new agricultural laws.

The government, however, has not yet responded to the farmers' proposal. Though media reports suggest that the Centre has accepted the unions' proposal and the next round of talks will be held at 11 am on December 29. Amid this, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has quit from the BJP-led NDA alliance over farm laws. It has now become the second BJP ally after Akali Dal to leave the NDA over the farm laws.

11:52 am: According to a media report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit farmers protesting at the Singhu Border today around 6 pm.

11:38 am: People reverently remember the supreme sacrifice of the family of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This martyrdom gave a new lesson to the entire humanity and the entire country. This martyrdom did a great work of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

11:37 am: On this day, Guru Govind Singh Ji's mother Mata Gujri Ji embraced martyrdom. About a week back was the day of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I had the privilege to pay my obeisance to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

10:47 am: Protesting farmers say they're using Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari to grow crops.

"Since we've been sitting idle for a month during protests, we thought of growing onions as we can use it for our daily cooking. We'll grow more crops on Burari ground," says a farmer.

10:17 am: BJP's Rajasthan ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party quits NDA over farm laws

9:43 am: Farmers offer prayers at Delhi-Ghazipur border.

9:12 am: According to a report by News18, couple of farmers were killed in the last 24 hours at the Tikri-Bahadurgarh Border due to the extreme cold and weather.

9:09 am: Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP has beefed-up the security along the borders of Delhi in wake of the farmers' protest.

9:07 am: Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa has also quit the BJP over new farm laws. Khalsa has also accused the Centre of being "insensitive" towards the farmers.

9:05 am: Meanwhile, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has quit from the BJP-led NDA alliance over farm laws. It has now become the second BJP ally after Akali Dal to leave the NDA over the farm laws.

"I have left the NDA in protest against the three farm laws. These laws are anti-farmer. I have left NDA but won't forge alliance with the Congress," said RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal.

8:32 am: Farmer unions agree to resume talks with govt, outline agenda for proposed Dec 29 meeting

8:25 am: Though the government has not responded to the proposal, media reports suggest that the Centre has accepted the farmers' suggestion to hold talks on December 29.

8:20 am: The farmers, however, have warned that they will hold a tractor march at the Delhi-Singhu border on December 30 if the Centre does not talk of repealing the farm laws during the talks on Tuesday.

8:15 am: The farmers have accepted government's proposal for talks and have proposed December 29 as the next date to hold discussions.

