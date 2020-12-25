Farmers' Protest LIVE: During his interaction, PM Modi said that "some people are spreading lies for political gains" and urged the farmers to spread awareness about Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and its benefits.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with farmers from six states amid protest over agricultural laws and released the seventh instalment of Rs 18,000 crore for nine crore farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). During his interaction, PM Modi said that "some people are spreading lies for political gains" and urged the farmers to spread awareness about Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and its benefits.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the opposition of misleading everyone over the minimum support price (MSP) and farm laws and called PM Modi the true well-wisher of the farmers. "No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister," said Shah.

Here are the LIVE updates from the day 30th of the farmers' protest:

12:58 pm: Some leaders are busy in furthering their own political ideology in name of farmers' protest, says PM Modi.

12:57 pm: Some parties pushing political agenda by opposing new farm laws, says PM Modi.

12:55 pm: "Some people spreading myth and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming," says PM Modi.

12:52 pm: Earlier, I used to do rice farming but I am also interested in gardening. I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land. We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it, says Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana, during interaction with PM Modi.

12:45 pm: So far, I've received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business or organisation. This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC, says Manoj Patidar, farmer from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, during interaction with PM Modi.

12:36 pm: I received my Kisan Credit Card in 2019. I took an amount of Rs 27,000 on loan from the bank on a mere 4 per cent interest as compared to 20 per cent from intermediaries, says Naveen, a farmer from Odisha during interaction with PM Modi.

12:30 pm: I urge you to tell farmers about the Kisan Credit Card and its various benefits which include the availability of loans at low-interest rates: PM Modi during interaction with farmers

12:30 pm: There has been misconception that Minimum Support Price will end. Prime Minister has said and I'll also give my word that MSP won't end. It is farmers who've supported the country whenever it underwent economic recession and we've seen this many times: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

12:30 pm: I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

12:20 pm: PM Modi interacts with farmers from six states.

12:15 pm: PM Narendra Modi will shortly release Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over 9 crore farmers. Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

12:03 pm: The three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers. Nobody can remove MSP system or snatch farmers' land from them. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

12:01 pm: The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

12:00 pm: PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button. He is the true well-wisher of farmers: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

11:32 am: 'No democracy in India, it's only in imagination': Rahul Gandhi after meeting President over agri laws

11:03 am: Meanwhile, a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday and discussed their views about farmers' protest. After meeting President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi said, the "farmers (camping at Delhi borders) would not return till these laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws".

10:27 am: Farmers' protest at Delhi's borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri enters 30th day.

10:23 am: Many farmers have thanked PM Modi for the new agriculture laws. We will double farmers' income by 2022. The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting. A solution can be found only through dialogue: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

9:40 am: BJP challenges Rahul Gandhi for debate after Congress hits streets over farm laws

8:51 am: Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44: Delhi Traffic Police

8:33 am: Chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police

8:30 am: Khalsa Aid has set up Kisan Mall at Tikri border to provide items of daily use for free to farmers. "We distribute tokens to farmers with which they can procure items from here," says Guru Charan, store manager.

8:25 am: This comes a day after the Centre once again invited the farmers for another round of talks.

"I again request you that the government has been discussing all issues with an open heart and good intention to end the protest, and will continue to do so. Kindly suggest a date and time (for the next round of talks)," the government said in its letter.

8:20 am: "Tomorrow’s day (Friday) is very important for the country’s Annadatas. Will get the opportunity to release the next installment of PM-Kisan for more than 9 crores farmer families through video conferencing at 12 pm. Will also interact with farmers of many states on this occasion," the PM tweeted on Thursday.

8:15 am: PM Modi will interact with the farmers today as a part of the BJP's massive outreach program to address protesters' concerns.

